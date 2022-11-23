Genuit Group PLC Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Joseph M. Vorih - Genuit Group plc - Director



So good morning. My name is Joe Vorih. I'm Chief Executive Officer of Genuit Group, and I'd really like to welcome you here today, especially to those of you who are able to make it here in person in Stonehouse but of course, to our online audience as well. I'd like to again welcome you to this Genuit 2022 Capital Markets Day. I truly hope you'll find this time well invested and really a pleasure again to have you all here. So since I joined Genuit in March, a team of leaders has been working together across the business and, of course, in addition to their regular work to refresh our strategy. And fundamentally, that's what we're going to be talking about today. So I'm pleased to present together several of my colleagues, the components of that strategy and explain the sustainability focus that we've built into the very core of our business as well as our growth plans and how we'll deliver significant shareholder value through this -- our sustainable solutions for growth.



We have what I believe will be an exciting and informative day for you today. I