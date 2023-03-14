Full Year 2022 Genuit Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Joseph M. Vorih - Genuit Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning. Delighted to be here. This is 1 year in and 2 weeks for me. Many of you were here a year ago when I stood up and said I've been here exactly 2 weeks so I ask Paul all the tough questions. So I'll take a few now.



But look, really pleased to be here, obviously, to share our full year 2022 results. And also importantly, we'll give you a good update on some of this progress because I think it's really important that we reflect not only on the challenging year we've just had and a lot of the external conditions, which certainly were probably difficult to foresee as we were sitting here a year ago, right at the beginning of the Ukraine war, at a time when people were still debating how much inflation we were going to get and just how transient it was going to be. Answer to that turned out to be a lot and not very.



The supply chain issues, which, of course, we've seen in '21, continuing in '22 exacerbated by some of the Ukraine issues. And then a lot of housing uncertainty, which of course, last autumn, kicked up a notch with