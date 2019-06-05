Jun 05, 2019 / 03:25PM GMT

Mark Steven Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right, good morning, everybody.



My name is Mark Marcon. I follow human capital technology and solutions for Baird.



Our next presenting company is Paylocity. Paylocity is a leading player within the payroll and HCM space; has rapidly grown its share in the growing market over the last 10 years; and is really focused on companies with 20 to 1,000 employees, with the primary concentration of companies around 20 up into the few hundred, although they clearly get a few that are above that; and recently started up an initiative to go below 20 employees. With us today, we're very pleased to have Toby Williams, the Chief Financial Officer. Toby joined the company in 2017 as the CFO. He was previously at Ellucian where he served as the Chief Product and Strategy Officer. It's also really worth noting that he was the Head of Corporate Development over at Paychex between 2006 through 2011. For those of you who don't know: Steve Beauchamp, the CEO; and Mike Haske, the COO and President, also