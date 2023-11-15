StoneCo Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Roberta Noronha - StoneCo Ltd. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and good morning. I hope you're all doing very well and are as excited as we are about the coming hours. My name is Roberta Noronha, and I'm the Head of IR at Stone. I have joined the company recently. It's been about 5 months, but IR is not new to me, and I'm really happy, and it's a pleasure to see some familiar face in the audience. The energy of this company was definitely a key factor in my decision to join. And I'm sure you're going to fill parts of this today.



But before we get started, I would like to, or actually, I must go through some important disclaimers. Throughout Stone Investor Day, we will be presenting non-IFRS financial information, including adjusted net income and adjusted net cash. These are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures as defined by IFRS. Reconciliations of the company's non-IFRS financial information to the IFRS financial information appear in our IR disclosure materials.



Additionally, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may include