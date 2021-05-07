Q1 2021 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Scandi Standard Q1 presentation.



The Q1 is the quarter where we delivered a stable development in a challenging environment. We delivered an underlying 3% growth. The retail business showed a resilient performance and a low demand for our food service sector. Adjusted EBIT comes in at SEK 88 million versus SEK 75 million in the same quarter of last year. It's a quarter where we introduced a new segment to support value creation for the group going forward. It's also the quarter where we introduced a new sustainability reporting, and we will be going more into details to that also. It's -- also, I want to be clear