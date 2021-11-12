Q3 2021 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's quarter 3 results for 2021. As said previously, I'm Otto Drakenberg, I'm the acting CEO of Scandi Standard; and with me today, I have Julia Lagerqvist, the company's CFO.



Next slide, please. During the quarter, Scandi Standard's business continued to face several challenges, which have had a negative impact on our results. Our net sales were SEK 2.6 billion, in line with previous year, while our operating income amounted to SEK 30 million compared to SEK 116 million the same period last year. The result is in line with