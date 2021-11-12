Nov 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and thank you for your patience. Welcome to the Scandi Standard Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2021. My name is Bethany, and I'll be coordinating this call for you today. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand the call over to Otto Drakenberg, the CEO of Scandi Standard. Otto, over to you.
Otto Drakenberg - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-Interim MD&CEO
Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's quarter 3 results for 2021. As said previously, I'm Otto Drakenberg, I'm the acting CEO of Scandi Standard; and with me today, I have Julia Lagerqvist, the company's CFO.
Next slide, please. During the quarter, Scandi Standard's business continued to face several challenges, which have had a negative impact on our results. Our net sales were SEK 2.6 billion, in line with previous year, while our operating income amounted to SEK 30 million compared to SEK 116 million the same period last year. The result is in line with
Q3 2021 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...