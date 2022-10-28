Q3 2022 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the Scandi Standard Interim Report for the Third Quarter 2022. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating today's call. (Operator Instructions).



I will now hand you over to your host, Jonas TunestÃ¥l, CEO, to begin. Jonas, please go ahead when you're ready.



Jonas TunestÃ¥l - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-MD&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's results for Q3 2022. I'm Jonas TunestÃ¥l, CEO and Managing Director of Scandi Standard. With me, I have Julia Lagerqvist, our CFO, and I'm pleased to have her by my side today to report a good quarterly result.



The next slide, please. During 2022, we have demonstrated ability to counter the ongoing strong inflation together with our suppliers and customers. I'm very pleased to report the quarter with strong earnings recovery compared to the same quarter last year.



The positive development in EBIT is driven by successful