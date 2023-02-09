Feb 09, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Scandi Standard Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter 2022 Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions).
I will now hand you over to your host, Jonas TunestÃ¥l, CEO, to begin. Jonas, please go ahead.
Jonas TunestÃ¥l - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-MD&CEO
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Scandi Standard's results for Q4 2022. I'm Jonas TunestÃ¥l, CEO and Managing Director of Scandi Standard. With me, I have Julia Lagerqvist, our CFO, and I'm pleased to have her by my side today to report a strong result in a challenging market.
So next slide, please. During 2022, we have demonstrated ability to counter the ongoing strong inflation together with our suppliers and customers. I'm very pleased to report another strong result in a challenging market. The result is driven by successful implementation of price increases, profitable growth in Ready-to-eat segments and high
Q4 2022 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...