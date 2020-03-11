Mar 11, 2020 / 08:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Virtu FIA call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Richard Repetto. Sir, please go ahead.



Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Ren. First, welcome to everybody. And thank you for calling in for the Virtu FIA call. This is our eighth call of our virtual FIA conference. And we want to thank Doug Cifu, the CEO of Virtu, like the other CEOs, for his commitment to business continuity and trying to get some business normalcy in this turbulent market. So just some ground rules. We still have a lot of people dial in. We apologize for that. But one, we'll take questions. If you want to submit a question, you can do it to me. And the e-mail is [email protected]. So that -- we'll see time permitting, whether we'll take questions at the end.



So I will first turn it over to Doug Cifu, the CEO of Virtu for some introductory comments on the