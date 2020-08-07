Aug 07, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Virtu Financial 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Debbie Belevan. Please go ahead, madam.
Deborah Belevan - Virtu Financial, Inc. - SVP of IR & Communications
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Our second quarter results were released this morning and are available on our website.
Today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent Virtu's current belief regarding future events and are therefore subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties, which may be outside the company's control.
On today's call, we'll have Mr. Douglas Cifu, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Joe Molluso, our Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer. They will begin with prepared remarks and then take your questions.
Please note that our actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from what's indicated in these
Q2 2020 Virtu Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...