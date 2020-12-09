Dec 09, 2020 / 07:40PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Great. Well, welcome, everyone, to our next presentation or our next



session of the day, I should say. Next, I would like to welcome Doug



Cifu, CEO of Virtu Financial. Over the last year, Virtu has remained



busy, integrating acquisition of ITG, which so far has resulted in new



-- several new revenue initiatives and new opportunities, meaningful



cost cuts and obviously ability to free up capital.



At the same time, the operating backdrop for electronic market makers



has been pretty robust, to say the least in 2020, with record volumes



and significant retail participation. So as CEO, one of the largest



global market makers and agency execution firms, Doug's perspective on



these trends is always very much appreciated. And so welcome, looking



forward to chatting with you.



Douglas A. Cifu - Virtu Financial, Inc. - CEO & Director



Not always appreciated by