Q1 2021 Virtu Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Virtu Financial 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Smith. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, Grant, and good morning. Thanks for joining us, everyone.



Our first quarter results were released this morning and are available on our website. On this morning's call, we have Mr. Douglas Cifu, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Joseph Molluso, our Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sean Galvin, our Chief Financial Officer. They will begin with prepared remarks and take your questions.



First, a few reminders. Today's call may include forward-looking statements which represent Virtu's current belief regarding future events and are, therefore, subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties, which may include -- which may be outside the company's control. Please note that our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from what