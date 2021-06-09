Jun 09, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Welcome back to Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Fintech Conference. We're very pleased to have Virtu Financial's CEO, Doug Cifu. He's done a number of acquisitions. He bought Knight, he bought ITG. They are one of the leading wholesale market makers, and experienced -- definitely a beneficiary of the retail frenzy we've seen throughout last year and this year, even continuing, at least in our view, continuing on here more recently.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystSo I guess we'll start in -- I assume, Doug, did you tune in and see Chairman -- Chair Gensler's talk and any comments or feedback or color you'd like to provide?- Virtu Financial, Inc. - CEO & DirectorI did. I did, indeed. And thanks very much, Rich, for having me. I appreciate it, as always. I think this is like our 10th year of doing