Jun 08, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Welcome back, everyone, to Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Fintech Conference. We're very pleased to have Virtu CEO, Doug Cifu here. He's been -- he was a co-founder of Virtu with Vinnie Viola, and they went public in 2015. So I know we have a lot of things to talk about.



Douglas A. Cifu - Virtu Financial, Inc. - Co-founder, CEO & Director



We do.



Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



And just as animated as my previous speaker, I know Doug is energetic and highly committed as well. So I guess we could talk about...



Douglas A. Cifu - Virtu Financial, Inc. - Co-founder, CEO & Director



I was going to say committed to what? Continue. Yes.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst