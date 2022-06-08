Jun 08, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT
Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Welcome back, everyone, to Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Fintech Conference. We're very pleased to have Virtu CEO, Doug Cifu here. He's been -- he was a co-founder of Virtu with Vinnie Viola, and they went public in 2015. So I know we have a lot of things to talk about.
Douglas A. Cifu - Virtu Financial, Inc. - Co-founder, CEO & Director
We do.
Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
And just as animated as my previous speaker, I know Doug is energetic and highly committed as well. So I guess we could talk about...
Douglas A. Cifu - Virtu Financial, Inc. - Co-founder, CEO & Director
I was going to say committed to what? Continue. Yes.
Virtu Financial Inc at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference Transcript
Jun 08, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...