Q2 2022 Virtu Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Virtu Financial 2022 Second Quarter Results Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Andrew Smith, Head of Investor Relations for Virtu Financial to begin. Andrew, please go ahead.



Andrew Smith - Virtu Financial, Inc. - SVP of Global Business Development & Corporate Strategy



Thank you, Lauren, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Our second quarter results were released this morning and are available on our website. On this morning's call, we will have Mr. Douglas Cifu, our Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Cindy Lee, our Deputy CFO speaking with you, and they will begin with prepared remarks and take your questions.



First, a few reminders. Today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent Virtu's current belief regarding future events and are, therefore, subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties, which may be outside the company's control. Please note that our actual results and financial