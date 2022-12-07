Dec 07, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



So we're going to get started with our next session. I'd like to welcome Doug Cifu, CEO of Virtu Financial. Virtu is one of the largest electronic market makers and execution services firm in the world with a broad presence in both institutional and retail channels. Over the course of 2022, Virtu benefited from a cyclical upturn in volatility while also executing on a number of strategic growth priorities.



In addition, the firm's robust operating margins and high return on investment capital, leaves lots of room for share repurchases, which I know you guys have been much more active in recently as well. So that's becoming a bigger part of the story for the company. So with that, Doug, welcome. Great to see you.



Douglas A. Cifu - Virtu Financial, Inc. - Co-founder, CEO & Director



Good to be here.



Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Always good to