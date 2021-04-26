I-Mab Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Jielun Zhu - I-Mab - CFO & Director



Good morning or good evening, everyone. Welcome to the 2021 I-Mab Biopharma R&D Day. My name is Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer of I-Mab. I will be your host today.



First, I would like to welcome everyone on behalf of I-Mab. Thank you very much for joining our discussion this morning or this evening. Since 2016, I-Mab has continued to develop into an innovation-driven global biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. And now we are well on our way to becoming a biopharma with the near-term commercialization prospect of our first clinical assets.



Now let me introduce the senior management team with me today. We have Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder and Chairman; Dr. Joan Shen, Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Taylor Guo, Chief Scientific Officer. They will share with you our overall R&D strategy and the latest progress of I-Mab's key pipeline assets, including some new clinical data we have yet to present before today. For today's event, we