Cameron Coleman - Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's presentation to discuss our results for the past 6 months. Fergus Hume, our CFO, is here with me today to run through our presentation.



As you can see, the first half of 2020 has been extremely disappointed -- disappointing. Our first half results are low due to no major project work being undertaken; the loss of cement volumes due to the dispute with Boral, with sales only resuming in late October, along with increased pricing pressure in the concrete and cement markets in South East Queensland. Some positives to come out of the half include our transport revenues and profit continuing to grow as expected, with more opportunities arising throughout