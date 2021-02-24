Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

CEO, Cameron Coleman; CFO, Fergus Hume; General Manager, Michael Kemp; Chairman, Denis Wagner; and Company Secretary, Karen Brown.



Cameron Coleman - Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our half year results presentation. The first half of 2021 has shown a great improvement when compared to last year. Overall revenue for the first half compared with the prior corresponding period is up 27% to $155.8 million. The pro forma EBIT result of $10.3 million is a significant improvement as well. This result has been driven by growth in cement volumes, increased precast activity, increased quarry volumes, the commencement of a major project from