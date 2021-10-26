Oct 26, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Denis Patrick Wagner - Wagners Holding Company Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



(technical difficulty)



2021 Annual General Meeting of the Wagners Holding Company Limited. My name is Denis Wagner, and I am the Chairman of Wagners Holding Company.



On behalf of the Board and staff of the company, it is my absolute pleasure to welcome all of our shareholders attending this meeting today, both those who are here in person and those who are taking advantage of the technology and joining online through the Lumi online platform. This allows shareholders, proxies, guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch the live webcast of this meeting, and shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



Pursuant to Rule 16.7(b) of the company's constitution, I'm advised that a quorum for a general meeting is present, so I now declare this Annual General Meeting open at 10 a.m.



Let me begin by introducing my fellow directors: John Wagner, Ross Walker, both Non-Executive Directors and, obviously, with us here today; Lynda O'Grady is also a