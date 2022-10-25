Oct 25, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Denis Patrick Wagner - Wagners Holding Company Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Wagners Holding Company Limited. My name is Denis Wagner, and I am the Chairman of Wagners Holding Company Limited. If I could please ask everyone just to turn their phones either off or on silent, so it's not disruptive to the meeting.



On behalf of the Board and staff of the company, it is my absolute pleasure to welcome all of our shareholders attending the meeting today, both those who are here in person and those who are taking advantage of the technology and joining online through the Computershare online platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting, and shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



Pursuant to Rule 16.7(b) of the company constitution, I'm advised that a quorum for a general meeting is present, and so I now to declare the Annual General Meeting open at 10:00 a.m.



Let me