Feb 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Wagners Half Year Results 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Cameron Coleman, Managing Director of Wagners.



Cameron Coleman - Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to our results release. I'm joined here today by Fergus Hume, our CFO. And we'll take you through a summary of the first half results and then the outlook for the full year. We're then happy to take any questions at the end of the presentation.



I'll start by making it extremely clear that we are dissatisfied with the result for this half. It's been a challenging period. And I want to assure investors that the Board and the management team are currently examining the situation and are making a number of urgent and substantial changes to the business.



The group's revenue for the first half of $220 million was in line