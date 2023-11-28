Nov 28, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Denis Wagner - Wagners Holding Company Ltd - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Wagners Holding Company Limited. My name is Denis Wagner, and I'm the Chairman of Wagners Holding Company Limited.



On behalf of the Board and staff of the company, it is my absolute pleasure to welcome all our shareholders attending the meeting today, both those who are here in person in those that are taking advantage of the technology in joining online through the Computershare online platform. This allows shareholders, proxies, and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting and shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



Pursuant to Rule 16.7b of the company's constitution, I'm advised that a quorum for general meeting is present. So I now declare the Annual General Meeting open at 10:00 AM.



Let me begin by introducing my fellow nonexecutive directors: John Wagner, Ross Walker, and Lynda -- are in attendance here today. Linda O'Grady is joining