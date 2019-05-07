Q1 2019 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Scandic Hotels Group Conference Call Q1 2019 report. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this call is being recorded.



I'll now hand the floor to our first speaker, Henrik VikstrÃ¶m. Please begin.



Henrik VikstrÃ¶m - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-Director of IR



Yes, good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Scandic's first quarter report. My name is Henrik VikstrÃ¶m, Head of Investor Relations. We will today start with the presentation from our CEO, Jens Mathiesen, followed by a financial update from our CFO, Jan Johansson, before we open up for your questions. But please go ahead, Jens.



Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Henrik, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this presentation of our first quarter result. We are today calling from one of our hotels, Scandic Grand Central, here in Stockholm