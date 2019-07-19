Jul 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Scandic Hotels Group Report for the Second Quarter of 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present Jens Mathiesen, CEO and President; and Jan Johansson, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note this is being recorded.
Speakers, please begin.
Henrik VikstrÃ¶m - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-Director of IR
Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this call regarding Scandic's second quarter for 2019. I'm Henrik VikstrÃ¶m, Head of Investor Relations. We will, as usual, start with the presentation by our CEO, Jens Mathiesen; and CFO, Jan Johansson. And thereafter, we will open up for questions.
So please, go ahead, Jens.
Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this presentation of our second quarter results.
If you please turn to Page 2 for a brief summary of the period
Q2 2019 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...