Q3 2019 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Scandic Hotels Group Q3 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present Jens Mathiesen, President and CEO; and Jan Johansson, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I will now hand you over to Jens Mathiesen. Please begin.
Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this presentation of Scandic Hotels Third Quarter Results.
Please turn to Page 2 for a brief summary of this quarter. First of all, overall, I am very pleased with our financial performance in this quarter. We reported sales growth of 6.6%. The like-for-like growth was 3%, which is a higher growth rate than we saw in the first half of the year. We saw solid demand growth in all our markets in the quarter, and the long-term trend of increased tourism has continued. Also, Scandic's RevPAR outgrew the market with the help of increased and more focused market initiatives.
