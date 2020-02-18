Scandic Hotels Group AB Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 18, 2020 / 07:50AM GMT

Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone. Nice to see so many of you here. Welcome to Scandic's Capital Market Day here in Stockholm. We are today, as all of you in the room knows, but we have also some on the web, we are here based at The Roots, which is one of our meeting and conference areas here at Downtown Camper by Scandic, one of our signature hotels in the center of Stockholm.



We are very delighted and happy to see so many of you here. Thanks for you that you really prioritized this during this morning. We have been looking very, very much forward to this day to tell you a bit about what's cooking at Scandic, and also, of course, our way forward.



We have, as you have I'm sure, already seen, announced our fourth quarter result this morning, and we are very delighted also to deliver the highest EBITDA result ever in 2019.



We have, also today, announced that we are launching a new brand, Scandic GO, a new brand that will tap in to a very growing economy segment and also