Q1 2022 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022

Scandic Hotels Group Q1 2022 Report. Today, I am pleased to present Jens Mathiesen, the CEO; and Ãsa WirÃ©n, the CFO.



I'll now hand you over to Jens Mathiesen.



Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this presentation of Scandic's report for the first quarter of 2022. I'm very happy to be here together with our new CFO, Ãsa WirÃ©n, who joined Scandic in the beginning of March. It feels really great also to have you here for your quarterly report. So welcome to you as well.



Please turn to Page 2 for a brief summary of the quarter. The first quarter ended on a positive note after a weak start to the year. Our markets were severely impacted by the temporary restrictions in the beginning of the year, but we saw a rapid improvement, I would say, as expected in February and March as the restrictions were gradually