Q1 2023 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Jens Mathiesen, CFO; Asa Wiren. Please go ahead.



Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Scandic's presentation of our first quarter of 2023. As mentioned, my name is Jens Mathiesen. I'm the CEO of Scandic, and I'm here together with Asa Wiren, our CFO. And together, we will, of course, take you through this first quarter, but please jump into Page 2.



First of all, I am very, very pleased to present a strong start to the year. Demand from corporate and leisure has been good with increasing prices, and we are operating our hotels with high efficiency. Current booking situation is good. And with today's news of the launch of Scandic GO, we are also accelerating our growth journey ahead. So all in all, this is a very strong start to the year.



Looking at the numbers, net sales reached SEK 4.5 billion,