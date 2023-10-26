Q3 2023 Scandic Hotels Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Jens Mathiesen - Scandic Hotels Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this presentation of Scandic's Third Quarter 2023.



As was just said, I'm Jens Mathiesen. I'm the CEO of Scandic and together with me, I have Asa Wiren, who is our CFO. And we will talk you through the quarters as always.



So let's jump straight into it and please turn to Page 2. You probably already saw the results, but I'm very proud to present a new record quarter that is another proof of how we have become a more efficient and profitable and even stronger Scandic. With the continued sharp focus on commercial excellence and efficiency we deliver an eventful quarter with all-time high net sales, stronger underlying results, new signings and high guest