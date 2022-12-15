Dec 15, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Sonny Bal - SINTX Technologies, Inc. - Chairman, CEO, President & Principal Financial Officer
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Sonny Bal. Welcome to this annual meeting of stockholders of SINTX Technologies. We have asked our legal counsel, Kevin [Antiveras] to address certain procedural matters and the validity of this meeting. Kevin?
Unidentified Company Representative
This meeting is validly called pursuant to printed notice mailed on or about November 4, 2022, to each stockholder of record at the close of business on October 28, 2022. A list of stockholders entitled to vote at this meeting has been available for the past 10 days and is available here for examination by any stockholder desiring to see it. All documents concerning the call and notice of the meeting will be filed with the records of the meeting.
I turn now to the determination of the presence of a quorum. At this time this meeting was called to order, greater than [thirty three and one-third percent] of the company's issued and outstanding shares are represented by proxy at this
SINTX Technologies Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Dec 15, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...