SINTX Technologies Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 15, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Sonny Bal - SINTX Technologies, Inc. - Chairman, CEO, President & Principal Financial Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Sonny Bal. Welcome to this annual meeting of stockholders of SINTX Technologies. We have asked our legal counsel, Kevin [Antiveras] to address certain procedural matters and the validity of this meeting. Kevin?



Unidentified Company Representative



This meeting is validly called pursuant to printed notice mailed on or about November 4, 2022, to each stockholder of record at the close of business on October 28, 2022. A list of stockholders entitled to vote at this meeting has been available for the past 10 days and is available here for examination by any stockholder desiring to see it. All documents concerning the call and notice of the meeting will be filed with the records of the meeting.



I turn now to the determination of the presence of a quorum. At this time this meeting was called to order, greater than [thirty three and one-third percent] of the company's issued and outstanding shares are represented by proxy at this