Q1 2019 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 02:31PM GMT

Marco Carreri - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Hello, everybody, and thank you for attending to our conference call dealing with our first quarter 2019 results. Let me start from sharp at Page 4, showing as always some highlights. Let me start with commercial. AUM reached almost EUR 178 million, the highest ever in our company. And while net new money was in total negative for around EUR 100 million with 2 different teams. Very good period in the institutional segment even if the [issuance] activity since highly -- below the good productivity while the retail flows show once again, since the beginning of this year, except that this version that is in some ways affecting the productivity.



Moving to financials, over EUR 76 million the net