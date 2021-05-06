Q1 2021 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Alessandro Melzi D'Eril - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you very much. Hi to everybody, and thank you for attending our First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. I would like to start, as usual, with our presentation, Page 4. The Q1 2021 highlights. We closed the quarter. It was the highest quarter for the -- in the history of the group in terms of AUM, fixed fees, total revenues and net profit. We reached EUR 195 billion of assets, plus 11% versus last year. 124 million total revenues, plus 21%. More than EUR 100 million of EBITDA, plus 44% -- 24% if compared to 2020 and almost EUR 58 million of net income in the first quarter, plus 50% if compared to last year. The negative flows registered in the Q1 were fully