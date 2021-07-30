Q2 2021 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Alessandro Melzi D'Eril - Anima Holding S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Hello, hi to everybody. Thank you for attending our First Half 2021 Conference Call. I will start, as always, with our presentation. And I will start from Page 4 with the 2021 highlights.



First of all, I would like to mark the -- to highlight that in the first half 2021, we marked our highest level in the group history for total AuM, fixed fees and total revenues and net profit. We reached almost EUR 198 billion of assets with plus EUR 1.1 billion of net new money in the semester, EUR 232 million of revenues, EUR 188 million of EBITDA, plus 30% on the first semester of 2020, and almost EUR 130 million in terms of net income, plus 80% as compared to