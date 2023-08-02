Q2 2023 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Anima Holding First Half 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Melzi D'Eril, CEO of Anima Holding. Please go ahead, sir.



Alessandro Melzi D'Eril - Anima Holding SpA - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you very much. Hi, everybody, and thank you for attending our first half conference call. Well, I will start, as always, with our presentation.



Maybe we'll bring you to Page 4, highlights of the first half 2023. We are now at the semester where we had EUR 185 billion of assets almost, end of July, EUR 180 billion of assets. Net new money negative on the first 6 months, but we communicated today the net new money for July EUR 531 million. So the net new money on the first 7 months of the year is turning positive. If you look at the performance of our assets, the weighted average performance is positive year-to-date, only a few basis points below the