Veracyte Inc at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Transcript

Good morning, everybody. Tom Carbeau, co-head of Equity Advisory here at Wells Fargo. Thanks for being here for our second day. We had almost 700 people here total yesterday and another good day. So appreciate everybody making their way to Boston.



Very excited to introduce Veracyte today, a leading genomic diagnostic company from South San Francisco with tests in thyroid, lung cancer, and IPF. The company's products are helping patients avoid unnecessary surgery. Very excited to have CEO, Bonnie Anderson here. She cofounded the company back in 2008. I think 18 years at Beckman Coulter prior. We also have the CFO and COO, Keith Kennedy, here as well. So I'll turn it over to Bonnie to run through the presentation by all means. We'll do some Q&A after.



Sounds great. Thank you so much. Really appreciate the opportunity to be invited to your health care conference