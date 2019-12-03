Veracyte, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Dec 03, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Veracyte Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Keith Kennedy, Veracyte's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.



Keith S. Kennedy - Veracyte, Inc. - CFO, COO & Secretary



Thank you, Gigi. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Veracyte's exclusive global license of the NanoString nCounter platform for diagnostic use as well as the acquisition of the NanoString Prosigna breast cancer prognostic test and in-development LymphMark lymphoma subtyping assay. With me today is Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various statements that we may make during this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include those regarding anticipated benefits of the transaction with NanoString, our future plans, prospects and