Jun 03, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Brandon Couillard. I cover the life science tools and diagnostics sector here at the firm.



Very happy to have Veracyte with us back at the conference this year. And here to share an update on the new things going on with the company, Chairman and CEO, Ms. Bonnie Anderson. Bonnie?



Bonnie H. Anderson - Veracyte, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Brandon. I'd like to start by thanking Jefferies for the opportunity to be here at this virtual healthcare conference today and of course, remind everyone of the safe harbor statement that we all have to be aware of.



Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostic company, and we are transforming care throughout the patient journey. I'm excited to give you an update today about all the great things we have going on. It seems like just yesterday, back in 2008, just 12 years ago, that we founded the company with a mission to