Veracyte Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Veracyte Annual Meeting. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. BonnieÂ Anderson. Ma'am, you may begin.



Bonnie H. Anderson - Veracyte, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Veracyte. My name is Bonnie Anderson, and I'm the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the company. I will be serving as the Chairwoman of the meeting as we proceed. And Keith Kennedy, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will serve as Secretary of the meeting. Thank you for being here today.



The meeting is now called to order. First, a few introductions. I would like to introduce the directors of Veracyte, who are present on the line today, Dr. Fred Cohen; Karin Eastham; Dr. RobertÂ Epstein; Evan Jones; and Kevin Gordon.



I would also like to introduce representatives of Ernst & Young LLP, our auditing firm, who are present