Q3 2020 Veracyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Tracy Morris, Veracyte's Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. You may begin.



Tracy Morris - Veracyte, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for a discussion of our third quarter 2020 financial results. With me today are Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Keith Kennedy, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; Giulia Kennedy, our Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer; and John Hanna, our Chief Commercial Officer.



