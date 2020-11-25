Nov 25, 2020 / NTS GMT
Poon Mah - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst
Hello, and welcome to the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Health Care Conference. I'm Steven Mah, Senior Research Analyst at Piper Sandler covering diagnostics. I'm very pleased to have with us today Bonnie Anderson, CEO of Veracyte. Bonnie, for the benefit of those who are new to the Veracyte story, could you give us an overview of Veracyte before we get into Q&A?
Bonnie H. Anderson - Veracyte, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Absolutely. Steve, thanks so much for the opportunity to join you in the conference today. It's really our pleasure to be here.
I want to just provide a broad-based overview of where Veracyte is. We are a global diagnostics company today leveraging deep genomic insights to transform care for patients at every step of their journey. From the beginning of the company's funding, we've always focused heavily on answering clinical questions that have strong relevancy that, if answered, are going to create a great benefit for the patient, but
Veracyte Inc at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference (Virtual) - Pre-recorded Fireside Chat Transcript
Nov 25, 2020 / NTS GMT
