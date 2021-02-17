Q4 2020 Veracyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tracy Morris, Veracyte's Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.



Tracy Morris - Veracyte, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, Alex. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for a discussion of our fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. With me today are Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Keith Kennedy, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various statements that we may make during this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Veracyte's anticipated timing of launches of new products in 2021