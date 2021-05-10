Q1 2021 Veracyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Tracy Morris - Veracyte, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, Nika. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for a discussion of our first quarter 2021 financial results. With me today are Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jane Alley, our acting Chief Financial Officer. We're also fortunate to have our incoming Chief Executive Officer, Marc Stapley, on the call.