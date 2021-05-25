May 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Daniel Gregory Brennan - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare Life Sciences



Great. Welcome. This is Dan Brennan. I cover life sciences here at UBS, day 2 of our Global Healthcare Conference. Hopefully, day 1 was enjoyable and productive for all of you participating virtually.



I'm really pleased to be joined here on the 10:00 virtual stage with the senior management team of Veracyte. As a treat, we have not only the existing management team, so Bonnie Anderson, Chairman and CEO, but we also have the new incoming CEO, Marc Stapley, who I've known for, I don't know, 5 or 10 years, dating back to his time at Illumina and then through Helix. So really pleased to be joined with both of them on the stage here.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare Life SciencesAnd I thought certainly the first question, which is appropriate to kick it off, would be just an open-ended introductory question for both Bonnie and