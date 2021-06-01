Veracyte Inc to Acquire HalioDx M&A Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Veracyte's conference call regarding its pending acquisition of HalioDx announced earlier today. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Tracy Morris, Veracyte's Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. You may begin.



Tracy Morris - Veracyte, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, Josh. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today to review and discuss our pending acquisition of HalioDx, which we announced earlier today. With me today are Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte's Executive Chairwoman; Marc Stapley, Veracyte's Chief Executive Officer; and Vincent Fert, HalioDx' Chairman and CEO. I would also like to point out that today is Marc's first day as CEO of Veracyte. Welcome, Marc.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various statements that we may make during this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking