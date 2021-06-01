Jun 01, 2021 / 04:20PM GMT

Brian Weinstein - William Blair & Company - Analyst



Good afternoon or good morning depending where you are. My name is Brian Weinstein, and I am the group head of life sciences here at William Blair & Company, and I am responsible for coverage of Veracyte. Before we get into the discussion, I am required to inform you that for a complete list of disclosures, please go to our website at williamblair.com.



Logistically, the format here is a fireside chat between me and the management, and that should last for about 30 minutes. We have a set of questions prepared, which we will get through, but if you have a question, you can submit it by typing it into the question box that is provided. We will try and keep an eye out for it but really can't guarantee that we will be able to get to everything in the time allotted.



With that, let's jump in. We're fortunate to have in what I am going to assume might be her final formal investor presentation -- I don't know how it is going to work out -- Bonnie Anderson, who effective yesterday, moved to the Executive Chairman role after being CEO at