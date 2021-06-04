Jun 04, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst



Alright, good morning. Welcome, everybody, to the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Brandon Couillard. I cover the tools and diagnostics space. Very happy to have Veracyte with us at the conference again this year.



Joining us from the Company, Cofounder and now Executive Chairwoman, Bonnie Anderson; and newly appointed CEO, who just took over the reins this week, Marc Stapley.



I feel like there's so much going on here. It feels like there's a major new piece of news out of Veracyte every other week whether that's the Decipher deal, Percepta, nasal swab data, Bonnie's transition after 13 or 14 years, and another very interesting acquisition just earlier this week. So happy you are here to break it all down for us