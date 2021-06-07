Veracyte Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 07, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Bonnie H. Anderson -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Veracyte. My name is Bonnie Anderson, and I am the Executive Chairwoman of the Board of the company. I will be serving as Chairwoman of the meeting as we proceed, and Jim Erlinger, our Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, will serve as Secretary of the meeting.



Thank you for being here today. The meeting is now called to order. First, a few introductions. Marc Stapley, our new appointed Chief Executive Officer, is present on the line today. I would like to introduce the directors of Veracyte, who are present on the line today as well: John Bishop; Karin Eastham; Jens Holstein; Evan Jones; and Kevin Gordon. This is Muna Bhanji's first stockholder meeting since being elected as a director. In her short time on the Board, she has already been a terrific contributor, and we are delighted to have her on our team.



I would also like to make a special mention to Dr. Fred Cohen. Fred has decided to not stand for reelection. So this is his last stockholder meeting as a