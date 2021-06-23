Jun 23, 2021 / 06:40PM GMT

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James Financial, Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the final day of the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference. I'm happy to be joined by the Veracyte team today.



Just some quick housekeeping. If you do have any Q&A, you should see a box in the top right of your screen. Please feel free to submit any questions there or directly to me via email at [email protected] and I will try to weave those into the conversation this afternoon.



Other than that, like I said, happy to have the Veracyte team. We've got CEO Marc Stapley, Former CEO and Current Chairwoman of the Board, Bonnie Anderson, and I believe Tracy is offscreen but here with us as well.



To start us off, I'm going to pass it over to Marc just to give a quick overview and a quick kind of state of the union on the Veracyte story, and then we will jump right into some Q&A. So, Marc.



Marc Stapley - Veracyte, Inc. - CEO



Thanks, Andrew. Appreciate it. And thank you very much for having Bonnie and I join you