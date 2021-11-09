Q3 2021 Veracyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Tracy Morris - Veracyte, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for a discussion of our third quarter 2021 financial results. With me today are Marc Stapley, Veracyte's Chief Executive Officer; and Rebecca Chambers, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various statements that we may make during this call will include forward-looking statements as defined